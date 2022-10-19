Michigan men charged with murdering teen, killing another woman to keep her from talking

article

Michigan Attorney General announced on Wednesday that two men have been charged in the murder of two women who disappeared in 2021 and that one of the victims buried on one man's property.

Brad Srebnik, 36, is charged with murdering 17-year-old Brynn Bills in August 2021. The next month, Srebnik and Joshua Wirgau, 35, are accused of killing 34-year-old Abby Hill to prevent her from testifying about the teen's murder.

In a press release from Attorney General Dana Nessel, Bills was last seen alive in August 2021 and Srebnik, Wirgau, and Hill were all involved in her and disappearance and murder.

Nessel said that Hill picked up Bills early on August 2, 2021, and that Srebnik killed her and that Hill was the last person to see her alive. Authorities say her body was then buried in the backyard of Wirgau's home.

The next month, on Sept. 25, authorities said the two men then turned on Hill and executed her in a remote area of Alpena to prevent her from revealing information about Bills' murder. According to Nessel, Hill's body was left at the site that day.

Srebnik is charged with the murder of Bills while both men are charged with the murder of Hill, mutilation of Bills' body, felony charges, and more.

Srebnik and Wirgau are both habitual offenders and are already serving time in prison for felony firearm charges from February 2022.

"There is no charge or punishment that will alleviate the grief felt by the families and loved ones of these two women, but I am committed to holding responsible their killers and will exhaust all resources to see justice delivered," said Nessel. "This case requires exceptional resources, and I am happy to lend the support and services of my department to the community to prosecute this case. I am dedicated to this partnership with Prosecutor Muszynski, and I am committed to seeing justice delivered to the families of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill."

"I am very grateful for the law enforcement officers and all those who have spent countless hours investigating these cases," said Alpena County Prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski. "I am confident that the diligence and persistence of all involved have put us in the best position to achieve justice for Ms. Bills and Ms. Hill. I'd like to thank their families and the community for their patience throughout this process."