Michigan drivers can now buy digital license plates for their cars

If there's any piece of a car that experiences little change over the decades, it's the license plate.

But that's about to change. The Michigan Secretary of State says drivers can now purchase digital license plates for their vehicle. Currently, the company Reviver is the one of the few businesses selling the option.

Reviver already offered its digital license plate services in the state through its Auto Dealer Reseller Program. But as of June 10, the option is now available to all Michigan drivers.

And like much of the technology getting integrated into our lives, this new feature can be run through an app that someone downloads on their phone. The company offers two options for its digital license plate: a battery-operated plate and a wired plate.

They start at $19.95 a month for 48 months, which is about $215 a year.

That might seem pricey, considering most license plate options offered through the state aren't that expensive. But the company offers several additional features with the service, from a visual personalization of light and dark modes on the plate to the option of renewing its registration through one's phone.

The feature also comes with safety alerts if the vehicle is stolen and maintenance options.

A spokesperson for the Department of State said any questions about purchasing the license plates should be directed toward Reviver. Learn more here.