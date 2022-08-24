Metro Detroit man implants Tesla key into hand to unlock, start car

Brandon Dalaly doesn't need to worry about making sure he's got his house and car keys when he leaves: Wherever he goes, there are his keys. Brandon recently got his second chip implant, this time it was the key to his Tesla.

Dalaly's story has picked up steam recently after he posted video of his Tesla key implant. He told FOX 2 that he's always been a tech enthusiast and wanted to be on the cutting edge of technology so he started with his first digital key in his left hand. It gets him in the front door and so much more.

"So after that was inserted and the swelling went down, I’m able to open up the front and back door of my house. I can walk up to people and have them tap their phone to my hand and instantly transfer my contact information in my portfolio, my Covid vaccine card," he said.

But why stop there? He's got another hand in need of something else to carry, right?

Brandon Dalaly, seen here during his chip implant surgery on his hand.

"So I thought how cool would it be if I could leave my house with no car key and no house key?" he said.

A few weeks ago, Dalaly got his second chip implant, this time in his right hand. It's his Tesla key and tapping on the driver's door and inside allow him to unlock and start his Tesla

"It’s a perfect back up. You can never forget it, it never breaks, something that won’t fail you," he said.

He did all of it without having to even consult a doctor.

Brandon Dalaly unlocks his Tesla with a swipe of his microchip implant.

"The chips themselves are around $200 to $300 and the install is only about $100 because you can go to a local piercing shop who will agree to do the installation," he said. "All the programming and coding putting the apps on the chips - that’s all done by me."

Brandon's not done. He wants to have another chip installed too, this time to get instant reads on his body.

"It would be inserted near the breast and then you can tap your phone to your chest and instantly get temperature readings," he said.

Brandon is hoping his Tesla chip gets the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.