Mercer Island Police investigating fatal shooting, car crash

Mercer Island Police are investigating a fatal shooting and car crash Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, police and firefighters were called to reports of a traffic accident near N Mercer Way and 70th Ave SE around 7:13 p.m. When they arrived, they found a truck that crashed into a power pole. A man and woman were inside, the latter of whom was dead. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots around the time of the accident, and when officers searched the car, they found the gun inside and determined it had been fired.

Puget Sound Energy cut off power in the area to repair the power lines. They restored power at 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

By Thursday, authorities determined the man and woman were married, and the woman's cause of death was by gunshot to the head.

Authorities are still investigating this incident. This is a developing story.