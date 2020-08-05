Memorial Service to be held Wednesday for fallen WSP Trooper Justin Schaffer

article

A memorial service will be held Wednesday for Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer.

The service begins at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. You can watch the event live on Q13FOX.com here.

The procession began at 11 a.m. on I-5 near State Route 12 and went along northbound I-5 in the Centralia area.

The 28-year-old was killed in the line of duty back in March while placing spike strips down on I-5 in Chehalis.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, his mother sheila and father Glenn, his brother Brandon and his K9 partner Frankie.

