Memorial service to be held Friday for fallen Deputy Dom Calata

Funeral details for fallen Deputy Dom Calata have been released.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced on Saturday the "Celebration of Life for Deputy Dom Calata" will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in Tacoma.

It will be at the Church for All Nations at 111 112th Street East.

The department said the service will be open to the public and more details will be announced soon as they become available.

FOX 13 will have live coverage of the service on air and online.

Calata died after he was shot last week while serving a felony warrant in Spanaway.

Over the weekend, Calata’s remains were carried by his team members from St. Joseph Hospital to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A legacy fund has been set up for Calata. It was created in partnership with Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers and 100% of the funds will go to Calata’s wife and their young son.

