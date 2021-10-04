Memorial service to be held for WSP trooper who died of COVID-19

A memorial service will be held Monday afternoon for Washington State Patrol detective Eric Gunderson, who died after contracting COVID-19.

Last month, WSP said Gunderson contracted coronavirus while in service.

Gunderson was 38 years old and had served with WSP for 16 years. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

"Eric Gunderson was a respected trooper and public servant. His is the first line of duty death since we commemorated our first century of service to this state just a few weeks ago. How I had hoped our second century of service would be more forgiving," said WSP Chief John Batiste. "But serving the public, as we do, has inherent dangers and this pandemic has been a foe to our agency and indeed our state and nation."

The service will be held at 1 p.m.

