Memorial service held for fallen Tulalip Police Officer Charlie Cortez

After he first went missing nine months ago, a memorial service is being held for Tulalip Police Officer Charlie Cortez on Tuesday.

Officer Cortez went missing while trying to help a boater in Tulalip Bay. Tribal, local, state and federal agencies helped in a search for the 29-year-old officer.

Watch a live stream of the memorial in the player below at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday:

"Our family is extremely grateful for their perseverance and their dedication towards trying to help find my son because I know they knew that Charlie would've been out there looking for them," said Cortez's mother, Paula Cortez.

Leading up to the service there was a procession along the Everett Waterfront.

The memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m. today in the Angel of the Winds Arena.

RELATED: 'That water out there is his unmarked grave': Family of fallen officer asks community for help

