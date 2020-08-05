Memorial Service for fallen WSP Trooper Justin Schaffer in Lewis County

article

A memorial service was held Wednesday for Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer.

The procession began at 11 a.m. on I-5 near State Route 12 and went along northbound I-5 in the Centralia area, and was followed by a service.

The 28-year-old was killed in the line of duty back in March while placing spike strips down on I-5 in Chehalis.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, his mother sheila and father Glenn, his brother Brandon and his K9 partner Frankie.

