Memorial grows in honor of fallen Bothell officer

A memorial is growing in Bothell tonight for Officer Jonathan Shoop who was killed in the line of duty. The memorial was outside of City Hall and across the street from the Police Department.



"So many bad things are happening in the world today and I brought my girls here to pay their respects," said Holly Batstone.



For Isra Cruze-Speed, Monday's deadly pursuit for the suspect who also injured another police officer and a pedestrian hits close to home.



"My godmother works for the police in Bothell and she was on duty last night with the search, so my whole family was really scared last night and hoping that she’ll be safe," said Cruze-Speed.



Nathan Barnes brought his 9-year old son James to the memorial. He said Bothell police once helped them find his lost son.





"Last year at the Christmas tree lighting, my youngest son got lost and James knew what to do. He went right up to a police officer," said Barnes.



Along with flowers, mourners also wrote words of support to express their gratitude for police and to let them know they're not alone.



"So (we wrote) 'our hearts are with you' and 'your sacrifice will not be forgotten' to show our support and that we feel for them," said Addison Lindsay.



Those who came out today said their thoughts are prayers are with the officers families.