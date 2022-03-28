Memorial fund set up to support fallen Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha

A memorial fund has been created to support the family of fallen Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha.

41-year-old Dan Rocha was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 25, 2022, while confronting a man for "suspicious behavior" at a Starbucks parking lot near Everett Community College.

Officer Rocha has been with Everett Police Department since 2017. He is survived by his wife, two sons and large extended family.

On Everett Police Department's website, Chief Dan Templeman wrote:

"Our community has lost a hero.

Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha #1470 was fatally shot while doing his job – protecting and serving the community he loved. Officer Rocha was honored to wear the badge and proud to be a police officer in Everett. He was well-liked, highly respected by his co-workers and truly loved serving our residents.

There are no words to make sense of this tragedy or to ease the pain for Officer Rocha’s grieving family. Officer Rocha was a loving husband and father and a role model for his two sons. They should be very proud of their dad, as he gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting our community. I ask that you keep Officer Rocha’s family and the men and women of the Everett Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we all process this horrible tragedy."

The official memorial fund was created in partnership with Victim Support Services, Coastal Community Bank and the City of Everett. According to the website, 100% of the funds will honor Officer Rocha and support his family.

Everett Police Department's website also offers other ways to donate:

All branches of Coastal Community Bank are accepting donations of checks and cash to the fund. Make checks payable to "VSS-Dan Rocha Memorial"

The City of Everett will accept checks or cash donations at the Clerks Office:

2930 Wetmore Ave. Suite 1-A Everett, WA. 98201

Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for walk-ins

By appointment only from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, please call 425-257-8610

The community is mourning the loss of not just an Everett police officer, but a man who they said touched the community.

A tribute for Officer Dan Rocha continued to grow outside the North Precinct in Everett.

According to Everett Police Department, Officer Rocha was transported privately in a movement with honors by the Everett Police Honor Guard on Sunday. He was moved to a private funeral home for the family and there will not be a public viewing at this time.

More information about the memorial event will be released in the next coming days.

