Memorial for Lake City shooting spree brings awareness to gun violence

Four years ago Monday, a man opened fire on several cars in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.

A man was fatally shot and another died in a crash. The shooting also left a woman and a King County bus driver injured.

Over the weekend, a community gathered for a ceremony unveiling of a memorial to remember and honor Richard Lee and Robert Hassan, and the two surviving victims, Eric Stark and Deborah Judd.

Dozens of neighbors spent the last four years buying land and getting permits for a permanent memorial.

"It means chaos turned into peace. It means neighbors proving that there's hope even when something horrible has happened," Judd said.

"As a space for neighbors and friends to come together to make new friends, to contemplate how important it is to be connected," Stark said.

Tad Michael Norman pleaded guilty to murder, vehicular homicide and three counts of first-degree assault. He was sentenced last year to 45 years in prison for the shooting rampage.