Memorial Day weekend: best, worst times to travel in Western Washington

We’re days away from the Memorial Day holiday weekend and that means more people are hitting the roads.

The Washington State Department of Transportation released its travel charts for the holiday weekend on the best and worst times to be on I-90 and I-5.

Analysts with the department looked at how many cars were on the road over past Memorial Day weekends on southbound and northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma and eastbound and westbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum.

The charts show how many cars the department projects to be on the road each hour throughout this weekend.

Here are the charts below:

Eastbound I-90: North Bend to Cle Elum

Image 1 of 6 ▼ May 26: Eastbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Westbound I-90: North Bend to Cle Elum

Image 1 of 6 ▼ May 26: Westbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Northbound I-5: Lacey to Tacoma

Image 1 of 6 ▼ May 26: Northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Southbound I-5: Lacey to Tacoma

