Memorial Day travel forecast: Expect some delays at Sea-Tac Saturday & Sunday

As millions of Americans hit the road and take to the skies to mark the unofficial start of summer this Memorial Day weekend, FOX Weather is tracking a few storm systems that could disrupt outdoor plans in some parts of the U.S.

According to AAA, an estimated 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday weekend, an increase of 8.3% over 2021 and nearly in line with travel volumes from five years ago.

Let's take a closer look at the forecast for Memorial Day weekend as you put the final touches on your summer kickoff plans.

Friday

A cold front will bring the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley to the East Coast on Friday, yielding a wet start to the holiday weekend in those areas. Some of the storms could turn severe with damaging winds and hail . High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees in the Northeast, while the Southeast should manage the lower to mid-80s.

The Pacific Northwest is the only other region expected to see rain showers on Friday. Temperatures there will be rather cool, with highs mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Areas from the West to the Plains will have a very warm start to the Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s, even the lower 100s in the Southwest.

Forecast airport delays on Friday, May 27, 2022.(FOX Weather)

Saturday

A stubborn upper-level low could keep the weather unsettled across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Saturday. Scattered rain showers are in the forecast, which could dampen some beach plans along the East Coast. Highs will be in the 70s in most areas, with lower 80s expected in portions of the mid-Atlantic.

Parts of the upper Midwest might also have to contend with a few rain showers as a weak disturbance slides across the region. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s in that region.

A storm system rolling in off the Pacific will bring a continued risk of showers in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies on Saturday, making for a raw day with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be a threat in Florida during the afternoon as well. Much of the Sunshine State will have highs in the 80s.

The rest of the Lower 48 should be dry and very warm, with portions of the Central and Southern Plains and the Southwest seeing temperatures in the 90s and lower to mid-100s.

Forecast airport delays on Saturday, May 28, 2022.(FOX Weather)

Sunday

The pesky showers should finally taper off in the Northeast as the upper-level low departs the region. Temperatures will also turn warmer, with most places reaching the 70s and 80s.

Rain and even mountain snow showers will remain a threat in the Pacific Northwest and the northern and central Rockies, along with cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Another system will glide across the Northern Plains and upper Midwest, spreading rain showers across portions of those regions. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s in most areas.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms could also threaten parts of Florida during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 80s across the Sunshine State.

Everywhere else in the nation should be able to enjoy Sunday without any major weather concerns. It will be another hot day in the Central and Southern Plains and the Southwest with highs in the 90s and lower to mid-100s.

Forecast airport delays on Sunday, May 29, 2022.(FOX Weather)

Memorial Day

A warm day is expected up and down the East Coast, with highs in the 80s for most places. The only exception might be parts of northern New England, where it could hold in the 60s and 70s.

A low-pressure system is predicted to bring rain and mountain snow showers to parts of the Great Basin, northern and central Rockies, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Due to the extra cloud cover, temperatures will likely be stuck in the 50s and 60s in those areas.

Unsettled weather may persist in portions of the Pacific Northwest as well, though it should be drier than previous days. The region will also be on the cool side with highs mainly in the 60s.

Similar to the rest of the weekend, parts of Florida will have to contend with pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the 80s.

Dry weather will likely dominate much of California, the Southwest, the Southern Plains and the Gulf Coast, with the hottest temperatures situated over the Central and Southern Plains, which could again climb into the 90s and lower 100s. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are expected across the South.

Forecast airport delays on Monday, May 30, 2022.(FOX Weather)

This story initially appeared on FOX Weather.