Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting baby No. 2

Published 
News
FOX News
article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they’re expecting their second child together. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to People that they are having a second child together.

In May of 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Soon after, they announced that they were stepping back from their duties as senior royals.

They currently live in California together. 

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told the outlet.