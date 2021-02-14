Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting baby No. 2

article

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they’re expecting their second child together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to People that they are having a second child together.

In May of 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Soon after, they announced that they were stepping back from their duties as senior royals.

They currently live in California together.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told the outlet.