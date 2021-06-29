Meet Zane! Florida infant wins 2021 Gerber Baby contest

article

There's a new Gerber baby in town – and he's from Central Florida!

Little Zane Kahin of Winter Park has been crowned as the official 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby, the company announced on Monday. The 4 ½ month-old cutie now takes the honorary role as Gerber's Chief Growing Officer for the year.

According to a press release, Zane won the contest for his bubbly personality that captured the judges hearts.

TRENDING: Louisiana farmer mistakes massive snake for 'tree branch'

"Zane is a little comedian – he loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing. His cheerful attitude, captivating giggles, and playful smile can light up any room!"

The little guy loves to bond with his dog, Rexy and Live, and "laugh the day away in his bouncer."

His mother, Erin Kahin, told People that Zane beat all the odds when he was born on February 3.

"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 27 years old and a newly single woman, my doctors were unsure how the impact of chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy would impact my ability to have children," she told People. "After getting married to my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near perfect pregnancy."

MORE NEWS: From Tampa to Tokyo: Hillsborough High teen becomes youngest runner to make Team USA in decades

As the winner, Zane's family will be awarded $25,000 and free Gerber products for up to one year. As for Zane, he has some very important work ahead of him: he will serve as the official Chief Taste Tester to taste and review new baby food products. He'll also guest star as Gerber CEO for a day to help make business decisions to help the company.

Congratulations Zane!

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.