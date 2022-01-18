Meet Davy Jones: Kraken introduce team dog

article

The Seattle Kraken has a new teammate and he made his debut during Monday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Davy Jones is the Kraken’s first-ever team dog and he is a 4-month-old husky mix.

He is a rescue dog adopted from Dog Gone Seattle, a Washington-based nonprofit organization that saves homeless dogs in high-kill shelters in the state through rescue, foster and adoption.

Davy is training to become a therapy dog to help the Kraken community.

The team said he will be making appearances at Kraken home games, practices at the Kraken Community Iceplex and some community events.

