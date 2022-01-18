Expand / Collapse search

Meet Davy Jones: Kraken introduce team dog

Seattle Kraken
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 17: The Seattle Kraken team dog "Davy Jones" walks the concourse during a game between the Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on January 17, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher M

SEATTLE - The Seattle Kraken has a new teammate and he made his debut during Monday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Davy Jones is the Kraken’s first-ever team dog and he is a 4-month-old husky mix.

He is a rescue dog adopted from Dog Gone Seattle, a Washington-based nonprofit organization that saves homeless dogs in high-kill shelters in the state through rescue, foster and adoption.  

Davy is training to become a therapy dog to help the Kraken community. 

The team said he will be making appearances at Kraken home games, practices at the Kraken Community Iceplex and some community events.

