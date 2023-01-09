Medical examiner: 11-year-old died from fentanyl in her system, not fight at school

The Pierce County Medical Examiner determined that an 11-year-old who died earlier this year died as a result from fentanyl in her system, not due to an altercation at school for which she was hospitalized.

On May 20, 11-year-old Lenyia Swansey-Faafiti was involved in an "altercation" with another student at Ford Middle School. Shortly after, she was rushed to the Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, where she died several days later.

Protesters gathered outside the middle school to demand district-wide changes, since many believed she had been bullied and that her injuries were a result of the altercation.

Deputies said in May that they didn't believe her death was related to the fight.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they have conducted a full investigation and found no evidence of fentanyl in her home, where she lived with her grandparents, or at school. It's unclear how she came into contact with the fentanyl.

Her official cause of death is "anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication," and the manner of death is unknown.

According to the National Institutes of Health, anoxic encephalopathy is described as a "process that begins with the cessation of cerebral blood flow to brain tissue, which most commonly results from poisoning, as is the case, for example with carbon monoxide poisoning or drug overdose, vascular injury, or insult, or cardiac arrest. Many patients who suffer anoxic brain injury expire without regaining full consciousness, and many have very poor neurologic outcomes."