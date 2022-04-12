Medical emergency may have led to deadly head-on crash in Tacoma, police say

Police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Tuesday morning in Tacoma.

Yakima Ave. was shut down between S. 86th and S. 88th St. as officers investigated the deadly head-on crash around 8:00 a.m.

According to Tacoma Police, the 64-year-old driver of a gray SUV apparently had a medical emergency and swerved into the oncoming lane.

The 34-year-old driver of a white SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the road would continue to be blocked during the investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.