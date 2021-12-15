Meadowdale Middle School student arrested for threatening texts

article

Lynnwood Police arrested a Meadowdale Middle School student for sending threatening texts to another student.

Police say they were called by a Meadowdale student's parents, who said he received threatening texts from a schoolmate. These texts included images of weapons, and also indicated an intent to harm others in the school, authorities say.

Officers went to the suspect student's house, a 14-year-old boy, and arrested him and booked him into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center for harassment and threats.

