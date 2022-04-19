Mayor Harrell announces One Seattle Day of Service to kick off May 21

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the first ever One Seattle Day of Service Monday, a volunteer event for members in the community to come together and help clean the city.

One Seattle Day of Service will kick off at 9:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. on May 21. The event will offer more than 2,200 volunteer opportunities across more than 80 different activities throughout all seven City Council Districts. Most volunteer shifts will last two to three hours, ranging from a few volunteers to up to 100 per shift.

The day is also an opportunity for anyone who owes fines to the Seattle Municipal Court to pay them off.

Opportunities include a variety of options for people of different ages, abilities, and interests:

Cleaning and beautification – collecting trash, removing graffiti, building repair, and painting.

Gardening and restoration – weeding, planting, storm drain protection, and trail repair.

Helping neighbors in need – grocery packing, donation organizing, and tiny home construction.

"I love Seattle – and I know so many neighbors share that same passion for our city and want to be part of making it a better place. As my administration works to tackle urgent challenges, I hear every day from Seattle residents looking for ways to be part of the solution. Today, I’m excited to announce the One Seattle Day of Service – a new opportunity for everyone to get involved and give back," said Mayor Harrell on Monday.

If you would like to participate, you can register here.

Volunteer events were organized with community groups, business associations, Seattle Parks and Recreation and Seattle Public Utilities, and are supported by local businesses, civic organizations and Seattle’s sports teams.

To learn more about the partner organizations participating in the One Seattle Day of Service, click here.

Advertisement

