Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announces first new members of administration

Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announced Monday the first new members of his administration.

"Our announcement today makes clear that my administration will be centered on competency and urgency," said Harrell. "My administration will combine ambitious vision and bold, progress-driving ideas with the experienced leadership needed to take action and hit the ground running. I’m proud of the team we’re building, united around the common purpose of making Seattle a bright, prosperous, and thriving city for all. Our team will set a new tone and deliver positive change through new energy and proven decisiveness rooted in community relationships and values."

Harrell appointed his niece Monisha Harrell to senior deputy mayor, Tiffany Washington to the newly-created deputy mayor of housing and homelessness, and is leaving the position of deputy mayor of external relations open until they find a suitable candidate.

Former city councilmember and interim mayor Tim Burgess will serve as director of strategic initiatives, current city council central staff deputy director Dan Eder will be director of policy, and SDOT Transportation Operations Division director Adiam Emery will serve as the first chief equity officer.

Innovation and Performance interim director Julie Dingley was appointed to serve as interim director for the City Budget Office, as current director Ben Noble announced he is leaving the position.

Pedro Gómez and Gerald Hankerson are also appointed to work with external affairs, and Vinh Tang, who Harrell says will tackle technology initiatives.

