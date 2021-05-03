May the Fourth be with you: Where to celebrate Star Wars Day in western Washington
SEATTLE - May the 4th (be with you) has become a day of Star Wars celebrations thanks to a play on words made famous by the franchise.
Here's where you can bring your inner Star Wars fandom in Western Washington on May the 4th, 2021, also known as Star Wars Day:
- Star Wars Day at Zulu's Games: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Zulu's Board Game Cafe in Bothell
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens drive-in movie: 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., Marymoor Park Drive-in Movies in Redmond
- May the Fourth Be With You Wine & Design: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Wine & Design in Snohomish
- May the Fourth Be With You with Star Wars art at Washington Hall: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Washington Hall in Seattle.
Do you know of other Star Wars Day events for May 4th, 2021? Send them to q13tips@fox.com.
