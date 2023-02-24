article

If you played with Barbies, Hot Wheels, or other iconic American toys as a child, then this new amusement park under development in Glendale, Arizona might be for you.

Mattel Adventure Park is scheduled to open later this year and is set to feature:

A Thomas the Tank Engine ride

Two Hot Wheels roller coasters

The Barbie Beach House, featuring a Dream Closet Experience and a rooftop where visitors can have pink drinks

A mini-golf course featuring Mattel games like UNO and Pictionary

The first ever Mattel brand park is also appealing to fans of Master of the Universe fans by building a life-size Castle Grayskull. The castle will be a "state-of-the-art" laser tag arena, according to Mattel officials.

"Our unique indoor/outdoor design keeps your family cool and comfortable on even the hottest Arizona day with acres of air-conditioned space for your enjoyment, our stunningly themed party zones set the stage for the ultimate Barbie, Hot Wheels, or Thomas & Friends birthday party experience," reads a statement from the park's website.

The theme park will be part of VAI Resort, which advertises to be the largest resort in Arizona.

VAI Resort: Largest hotel in Arizona coming to Glendale in 2023, offering a 'private party island' and more

The entertainment destination was slated to open this year but has been pushed back to 2024.

