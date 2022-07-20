Massive fire burns at Renton apartment complex, expect traffic delays around the area

article

A massive fire is burning through an apartment complex in Renton, firefighters say.

According to Renton Firefighters, it appears the fire started at a carport at the Fairwood Landing Apartments near 140th Ave. SE and Petrovitsky Street. The fire then spread to the nearby apartments.

Multiple cars are also on fire.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Several departments are responding to the fire.

Videos from residents show heavy smoke seen in the sky and massive flames coming from the complex.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.