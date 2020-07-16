Massive 4-alarm fire destroys construction site near Everett waterfront

A large fire is burning a construction site on Marine View Drive near the Everett waterfront.

The 4-alarm fire engulfed part of a private housing construction site at Fisherman's Harbor, according to the Port of Everett.

The fire began in an area that was slated for waterfront development, then climbed up the hill and spread to nearby houses.

Everett Fire spokesperson said two building were under construction in the area, one of which burned down on Thursday.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but it's large enough to be seen on radar, the National Weather Service tweeted:

Crews are advising people to stay away from the area as a precaution. More than half a dozen agencies are responding.

Marysville Fire crews tweeted a photo just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday of fire crews battle the building fire with the help of two fire engine trucks and a ladder truck.

There's no word yet on injuries.

This is an developing story. Check back later for updates.