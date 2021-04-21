Mass vaccination site coming to Tacoma Dome for six weeks

Pierce County is opening a mass vaccination site at the Tacoma Dome for six weeks starting April 27.

The goal is to vaccinate at least 1,170 people each day and get an estimated 34,000 doses into the arms of its residents, according to a news release from the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management.

Pierce County plans to offer the Pfizer vaccine so the clinic can serve everyone 16 and older, depending on the availability of the vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present with 16- and 17-year-olds wanting to get the vaccine.

The drive-thru and walk-up site will operate from noon to 8 p.m. each day, seven days a week, except holidays.

"We want to beat this virus as quickly as possible, and now our residents have a convenient and easy way to get vaccinated," said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. "I encourage everyone to make an appointment at the Tacoma Dome as soon as possible so they protect themselves, their loved ones and our community."

Pierce County will continue to operate vaccination sites – including second-dose events – in other parts of the county while at the Tacoma Dome.To register for these events, people can go to FindYourCovidShot.com and pick the day they want to get vaccinated.

If people need assistance signing up, they can call 253-798-8900 for help. Families signing up on the same day can come to the earliest appointment and get vaccinated, but each eligible person must have an appointment.

During the first three weeks Pierce County will only do first-dose vaccinations. Those participants will return the last three weeks at the Tacoma Dome for their second dose. The second dose will be scheduled while the participants are on-site getting their first dose.

Pierce Transit is offering free bus rides to people traveling to or from their vaccine appointments. Pierce Transit’s Route 42 runs in front of the Tacoma Dome, where people with appointments can walk from the bus stop to the walk-up vaccination station at the site.

