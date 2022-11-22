Mass shooting at Virginia Walmart leaves multiple people dead

Multiple people are dead and several others are injured after a mass shooting took place at a Walmart Tuesday night in Virginia.

According to Chesapeake police, as many as 10 people lost their lives inside the Walmart where police believe a single gunman opened fire in the store.

Around 10:12 p.m. a 911 call reached the Chesapeake police dispatch regarding a shooting at the Walmart located in the 1500 block of Sam's Circle.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found basic evidence that a shooting had occurred. Over the course of 30-45 minutes, officers found multiple fatalities and several people injured throughout the store.

Police said life-saving measures were applied to the victims "rapidly and quickly," however, it's unclear exactly how many people sustained injuries.

Investigators believed that there was only one shooter inside the store Tuesday night and that shooter is deceased.

Chesapeake police said that they found "less than 10 people dead" inside the Walmart and at least one person was found outside the store.

A family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center on 700 Conference Center Drive for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building.

Democratic Senator Louise Lucas said that she's "absolutely heartbroken" that the latest mass shooting took place in the district she represents.

"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she tweeted.