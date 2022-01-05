Mass Seattle Schools COVID tests show 4% positive rate

Officials say around 4% of more than 14,000 Seattle Public Schools students and staff who participated in the district’s rapid testing clinics this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Volunteers and district staff administered the tests in pop-up clinics on Sunday and Monday after the state’s largest district received a shipment of 60,000 rapid tests from the state health department. Seattle has about 50,000 students and 7,800 staff.

Testing was intended to help build a forecast of how many staff might be out for quarantine periods and need substitutes, and to slow virus transmission in classrooms after winter break.

Carri Campbell, the district’s assistant deputy superintendent, said in-person instruction is the district’s priority and the primary reason for the pop-up test sites.

The district sent a message to families two weeks ago warning that if cases spiked after the holidays, classes could be moved online temporarily.

RELATED: SPS middle school basketball postpones season due to regional increase in COVID cases

Officials were not able to provide a breakdown of the positive cases by staff and students on Tuesday, but Campbell noted that the staff absence rates on Tuesday, the first day of school in the new year, looked typical.

No other school district in Washington state has administered rapid tests in such a manner and scale.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram