Mason County deputy hit by falling rock while trying to recover body under Steel Bridge

A Mason County sheriff's deputy was injured after being hit by a falling rock while trying to recover a body from the water beneath the Steel Bridge on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were on a recovery mission.

One of the deputies on the recovery spotted a body in the river. He went to grab that body and was hoisting it back up when a rock hit him in the head.

The deputy – who was wearing a helmet – fell about 20 feet. He was caught by another deputy but suffered severe head injuries.

A Navy helicopter assisted the sheriff's office.

The deputy with the head injury was then airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. The extent of the deputy's injuries was not immediately known.

A second deputy suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.