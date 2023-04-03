Expand / Collapse search

Mason County crews rescue parachutist stuck in tree

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Shelton
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SHELTON, Wash. - Central Mason Fire & EMS rescued a parachutist who got stuck high up in a tree in Shelton over the weekend. 

Rescue crews say the man was stuck in trees next to the Mason County Recreational Area, having avoided hitting the "high-capacity Bonneville Powerlines." 

The area was swampy, so crews had to use a 35-foot ground ladder instead of a ladder truck.

Thankfully, the parachutist was uninjured and was able to walk himself down the ladder.

It's unclear what caused him to crash. 

Image 1 of 4

Photos from Mason Co. Fire Rescue