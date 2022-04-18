Masks still required on King County Metro, despite federal ruling

Despite a ruling by a federal just in Florida, King County Metro announced that riders will still be required to wear masks.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. The Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and major American airlines said that masks would be optional for passengers, instead of mandated.

However, King County said that masks will still be required on buses, trains and other modes of transit.

The county argued that "there may be an appeal from the Justice Department that could lead to a delay in implementation, or for the decision to be altered or overruled."

