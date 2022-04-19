Masks no longer required on Washington state ferries, terminals

The Washington State Ferries announced on Monday that it is no longer requiring people to wear face masks inside terminals and vessels.

"However, the CDC continues to recommend people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings," the department also said.

This comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday, and the Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The White House said the court ruling means that for now the mask order "is not in effect at this time."

In King County, officials said that masks will still be required on buses, trains and other modes of transit.

The county argued that "there may be an appeal from the Justice Department that could lead to a delay in implementation, or for the decision to be altered or overruled."

