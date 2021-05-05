Marysville thief takes over $100,000 worth of tools from construction sites

Investigators are on the hunt for a Snohomish County thief who investigators say managed to steal hundreds of pounds of equipment, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, in one night in a rural area of Marysville.

It was a terrible way to start the week.

"It is definitely a curveball, showing up after the weekend just trying to gear up for work on Monday and you guys have been cleared out," says Garrett Schubert, project manager of Riverside Steel, a family owned construction company.

After a tough year, it was big for Schubert family to book a big gig building a fish processing plant, but having a majority of their tools stolen changes everything.

"It’s really a sad deal for us, makes it tough for us," says Riverside Steel owner, Tim Schubert.

"It’s a lot of emotions ... What do we do? What’s our plan moving forward? How do we bounce back from this?" says Garrett Schubert.

They estimate over $100,000 worth of tools were taken. And the perp didn’t stop there.

"The suspect decided to enter multiple different construction sites," says Detective Joe Belleme of the Marysville Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the suspect’s activity was extensive, starting Sunday night going into Monday morning. Including stealing two ATV like vehicles, after getting three stuck in the mud. In total, five different companies were affected on a stretch of rural land on 45th Ave in Marysville.

"He was wearing a distinctive hat an Oakland A's hat, which he dropped on the property," says Detective Belleme.

If the suspect’s physical description doesn’t identify him, detectives hope the unique tools he stole will.

"It’s really high end equipment, very unique and a large quantity of it."

"A lot of the tools we use, it’s our livelihood. We’re a family-owned business. We're not guys who can just go out there and swipe a credit card and get them all back," says Gunner Schubert, assistant project manager of Riverside Steel.

The Schuberts say if the tools aren’t recovered, "we'll be doing this job for nothing, you know to cover the loss for these tools," says Tim Schubert.

It’s a huge financial blow to them and their employees.

"It's important that what’s happened to us doesn’t happen to somebody else."

Detectives believe the suspect captured on video likely lives in either Marysville or South Arlington. If you have any information on the burglaries, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can submit your anonymous tip through the P3 tips app, or by calling 1-800-222-tips.

