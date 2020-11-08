Marysville Police seek 'Nick' Torns for questioning in early morning homicide

Marysville Police we are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for questioning in a homicide early Sunday morning.

Detectives say 36-year-old Lyon Nicholas “Nick” Torns should be considered 'armed and dangerous'.

At just past 3:00 AM, November 8th, Marysville Police responded to a report of gunshots somewhere in the area of the Shell Gas Station at 3506 88th Street NE. Units checked the area but did not locate anyone or hear anything.

Approximately an hour later, officers were dispatched back to the location after a woman called reporting that she had found her husband’s vehicle at the location. She saw a man that she knew as “Nick” walk out of the bushes and get into her husband’s vehicle. She tried to stop the vehicle, but Nick drove away. Marysville Police responded and discovered the 42-year old victim in the bushes behind the gas station. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His vehicle was recovered in a parking lot nearby.

Detectives say Torns may be associated with a black 2020 Nissan Altima, Colorado License Plate: AGXY76. His last known location was the Everett area.

If you see him or his vehicle, officers caution not to approach them. Call 911 immediately and report it to the police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at www.P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for tips submitted through the program that lead to Torns' arrest.