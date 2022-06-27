Marysville police search for missing 63-year-old man

article

Marysville police are searching for 63-year-old Andy Anderson, who went missing 11 days ago.

Anderson left his home on June 16 with no ID, no credit or debit cards and none of his medications. He had his phone but no charger. Anderson also walks with a cane and was wearing a coat when he was last seen.

Family members say he was spotted at a gas station the next day. He does not have a car and wouldn’t have been able to walk far because of his disability.

Police say they just want to speak with him to make sure he’s okay. If he is spotted, please call 911. Otherwise, call the Marysville PD non-emergency line at (425) 407-3999 with any information.