Marysville Police looking to ID 2 suspects who broke into Won's Asian Market

The owners of Won’s Asian Market in Marysville are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects who broke into their store around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.

The store has only been operating for about eight months.

As soon as the two male suspects broke open the front door, they went straight to the office in the back and then returned to the cash registers.

"They were probably assuming that we had a safe in the store-- we don't have a safe in this store," said Won's Asian Market owner, Steve Paek.

Paek said one of the suspects knocked items off the register and tried to pry open the cash drawer, but couldn't get in. He said they never leave money in the drawers, anyway.

The suspects left fake dollar bills in the office and at the cash register. They didn’t take any groceries or food, so it looks like they were just there for the money.

The two suspects set off the alarm but were gone when an officer arrived. They were in and out in about five minutes.

Paek said they made off with about $15-$20 in pennies, nickels and dimes.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 Tips App.