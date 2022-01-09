Marysville Police looking for suspects who placed explosive near gas station

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ( )

Marysville Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect or suspects who placed this improvised explosive device underneath the Jackson's Shell Gas Station sign.

Marysville Patrol Officers were to 1209 4th Street today after a caller observed an item on the Northwest corner of the property, which resembled a firework-type mortar with a large fuse coming out of it.

Officers arrived on scene and immediately cleared the gas station of employees and customers, closing the business during the investigation. Surrounding residences who were also potentially at risk were evacuated.

Officers and Marysville Fire Department determined the item to be a legitimate threat, and requested the assistance of Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad.

WSP arrived on scene and rendered the device safe.

It appeared that the person(s) who left the device did attempt to light it but were unsuccessful.

This is an ongoing investigation and officers are asking anyone who may have seen something around 1:30 PM today, to please report to Marysville Police at 360-363-8300.

RELATED: Murder suspect shot, killed by Pierce Co. deputies during traffic stop

READ MORE: Oso fire station burglarized, $30K worth of equipment stolen

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: