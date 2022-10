article

Marysville Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man, who may be at risk because he has dementia.

68-year-old Michael Cox was last seen walking in the area of the 1200 block of Cedar Ave., near 72nd St. SE on Oct. 12.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, faded blue jeans and glasses. He is bald and may have a beard.

If you see him, call 911.