Marysville police, firefighters face off in charity basketball game

Police and firefighters in Marysville took to the hardwood Sunday night to compete for bragging rights and help give kids a Merry Christmas.

The Marysville Basketball Games for Charity at Marysville Getchell High School raised toy donations for Toys for Tots –Snohomish County and Shoreline as well as Seattle Children’s.

Marysville PD Chief Eric Scairpon’s team won 47-44.