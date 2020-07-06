Marysville man dies from fireworks injuries on July 4th

A 21-year-old man from Marysville is dead after suffering injuries caused by a firework over the holiday weekend.

Marysville Police and fire department responded to the 911 call around 11:58 p.m. on July 4th to 51st Ave. NE. When medics arrived they found the man unconscious with significant upper-body injuries. He was then rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police investigated the incident and determined the man died from a prematurely-exploded firework.

A 20-year-old man also experienced non-life-threatening injuries from the incident and was driven to a local hospital before medics and police arrived.

Marysville police said in a statement their thoughts are with the family's victims and friends.

Fireworks have remained illegal to use within Marysville city limits since 2017.