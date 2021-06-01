Mariners to allow nearly 31,000 mostly vaccinated fans at T-Mobile Park starting June 14

The Seattle Mariners will increase seating capacity at T-Mobile Park to nearly 31,000 people for the upcoming home stand June 14-23, but most of those fans will be vaccinated.

The updated operations plan allows 26,265 tickets to be sold as vaccine only with no social distancing, the team says in a news release. The remaining capacity will be sold in socially distanced pods of 1-6 seats for a total of 4,680 seats. Total ballpark capacity under the approved plan is 30,945 out of 47,000.

Before the latest announcement, the Mariners had been allowing up to 14,000 fans at T-Mobile Park, including a vaccinated only section.

T-Mobile Park should be open at full capacity for games beginning July 2. Gov. Jay Inslee has said the state will be fully reopened by June 30.

RELATED: Mariners to open vaccinated-only sections with $10 tickets, perks for vaccinated fans

Mariners season ticket holders get priority in selecting seats for the upcoming home stand. Single-game tickets will be available starting June 8.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 14: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners congratulates Kyle Seager #15 on a home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at T-Mobile Park on May 14, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers Expand

Updated Bag & Outside Food Policy Beginning June 14 :

Clear plastic or vinyl bags are allowed. May not be larger than 12" x 6" x 12". One gallon clear plastic zip-top bags are also allowed.

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" are permitted.

Outside food is permitted in single-serving sizes.

Sealed, clear plastic water bottles up to 32oz, baby bottles, beverages related to medical needs, and unopened, soft-sided single serve containers like juice boxes are permitted.

Not Permitted:

Clear bags with interior contents obscured by non-clear bags, purses, pouches, etc. Security screeners must be able to see inside and identify all items in each bag. Bags with interior contents obscured from view will not allowed inside the ballpark.

No backpacks, multi-compartment bags, duffle bags or purses larger than 4.5" x 6.5".

Exceptions will be made for medical needs and single compartment diapers bags for parents with small children.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram