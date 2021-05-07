Mariners to open vaccinated-only sections with $10 tickets, perks for vaccinated fans

The Seattle Mariners are the latest team to open "vaccinated-only" sections at T-Mobile Park, allowing 5,000 more vaccinated fans to attend home games for as little as $10.

"Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families and our community. Encouraging vaccinations and helping make them accessible to everyone will save lives," said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner. "And once enough people are vaccinated, we can all get back to the things we love to do, like sitting with family and friends and enjoying a night at the ballpark."

The move comes a few days after Gov. Jay Inslee updated COVID-19 guidelines allowing sporting and other entertainment venues to reach 50 percent capacity with added "vaccinated-only" sections. The COVID-19 restrictions limited T-Mobile Park to 9,000 fans, but that number will increase to 13,000 with the special seating.

The Tacoma Rainiers, the Mariners' minor league team affiliate, was the first team in the area to offer a special section for vaccinated fans at their home opener Thursday.

Team leaders say the vaccinated-only sections will build on their existing push to get as many people as possible vaccinated. This week, the Mariners were the first Major League Baseball team to offer vaccines at games through a partnership with the City of Seattle and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Vaccinated Only Sections

For games May 13-June 2, fans can purchase tickets in special vaccinated seating sections priced as low as $10 per ticket.

Vaccination-only seating sections are open only to fully vaccinated adults and children between the ages of 2-16 who show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Seats are in the Centerfield Bleachers for all available games, and for select games in Sections 306- 310 in Right Field View Level and Sections 149-151 on the Main Level. Prices begin as low as $10.

Nine Private Suites are available at full capacity (14-26 guests) for fully vaccinated guests.

Tickets do not need to be purchased in groups of 1-6. Social distancing is not required in the special sections and suites, however these guidelines will be enforced:

Masks are required in the special seating sections for all guests aged two and older except while actively eating and drinking in the assigned seat.

Adults who are not fully vaccinated are not allowed in the special sections, even with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Tickets in the vaccination-only sections may not be resold.

Vaccination Perks

