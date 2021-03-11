Mariners now allowing 9,000 fans at T-Mobile Park for games starting April 1

article

Following Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement that all Washington counties will be moving into Phase 3, the Seattle Mariners announced that 9,000 fans will be allowed inside T-Mobile Park for games starting April 1.

Only the first 11 games of the season will be offered initially for fans to attend.

T-Mobile Park has revamped operations to meet COVID-19 precautions.

Tickets will all be digital, and no bags or outside food will be allowed inside the park to speed up the entry at the gates and to minimize contact. All merchandise and food shops will take debit and credit cards only. Mobile pay is acceptable.

Masks will be required on all fans ages two and up and must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Tickets for upcoming games will go on sale later in the month.

Season ticket members will have priority to reserve their seats before they go on sale to single-game buyers. Mariners Mail subscribers will have access to a presale on March 24. The deadline to sign up to become a Registered User is March 22.

The remaining available single-game tickets will go on sale March 25.

