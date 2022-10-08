Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays

article

The Seattle Mariners will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Toronto has a 92-70 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL. Seattle is 44-37 in road games and 90-72 overall. The Mariners are ninth in MLB play with 197 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Mariners are up 6-2 in the season series.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 32 home runs, 58 walks and 97 RBI while hitting .274 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-35 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with 31 home runs while slugging .459. Mitch Haniger is 9-for-29 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Blue Jays: 6-4, .291 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES

Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (groin), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Toronto; Saturday, 1:07 p.m. PT