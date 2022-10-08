Expand / Collapse search

Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays

By Associated Press
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 07: Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates during the seventh inning of Game One of their AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by

TORONTO - The Seattle Mariners will attempt to sweep a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Toronto has a 92-70 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL. Seattle is 44-37 in road games and 90-72 overall. The Mariners are ninth in MLB play with 197 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Mariners are up 6-2 in the season series.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 32 home runs, 58 walks and 97 RBI while hitting .274 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-35 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with 31 home runs while slugging .459. Mitch Haniger is 9-for-29 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

RELATED: Luis Castillo, Cal Raleigh carry Mariners to 4-0 victory over Blue Jays in Game 1

LAST 10 GAMES

Blue Jays: 6-4, .291 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES

Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (groin), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

RELATED: Seattle Mariners fans celebrate first post-season win since 2001

Seattle Mariners fans celebrate first post-season win since 2001

Luis Castillo pitched a scoreless gem into the eighth inning and Cal Raleigh homered off Toronto ace Alek Manoah as the Seattle Mariners beat the Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series.

Toronto; Saturday, 1:07 p.m. PT