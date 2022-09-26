Expand / Collapse search

Mariners' Julio Rodríguez named Baseball America's 2022 MLB Rookie of the Year

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE - Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez was named Baseball America's 2022 Major League Rookie of the Year, becoming the first M's player to ever win the award. 

Rodríguez has hit .280/.342/.502 with 27 home runs and 25 stolen bases for Seattle this year. 

"Baseball America picks one Rookie of the Year for all of Major League Baseball each year. Our Rookie of the Year is weighted heavily toward production in a player's rookie season, but we also do attempt to slightly weigh future potential as part of the award as well," the organization explained. 

At the end of August, Rodríguez signed a massive new contract with the Mariners that would guarantee him over $200 million. 

The Mariners confirmed that Rodríguez's long-term contract extension includes 12-guaranteed years through the 2034 season and options that could run through the 2039 season.  

