Mariners Home Opener: What to expect, what's new, and new value food items for $3

The Seattle Mariners are returning from a record 90-72 season in 2021 to take on the Houston Astros at 6:42 p.m. on April 15 in T-Mobile Park in their 2022 home opener.

The M's kicked off the 2022 season on the road at Minnesota, and Friday's game at T-Mobile Park is already sold out.

This season, Mariners fans can enjoy the game without COVID restrictions. T-Mobile Park has been welcoming guests at full capacity since July, and just earlier this year, mask and vaccine mandates were lifted at large events.

What's new at concessions?

The Seattle Mariners have unveiled a list of local restaurants to highlight the new menu lineup at T-Mobile Park for the 2022 season.

According to an official press release from the Seattle Mariners, Marination, Just Poké, Pure Açai and Foku will join the roster of local restaurants featured at T-Mobile Park.

Marination will feature a selection of their signature Hawaiian-Korean fusion dishes. This restaurant will serve its "Aloha Slider" with Kalua pork on a Hawaiian-style role, and their "Luau Plate" with a choice of Kalua pork, Huli Huli chicken or tofu, with Hawaiian-style macaroni salad. The restaurant will be located near Section 119 on the Main Level.

Just Poké is bringing fresh Asian flavors using certified sustainable fish and locally grown produce for their signature bowls and sushi. Featured bowls include seasoned ahi tuna or salmon served over sushi rice with avocado, scallions, edamame, picked ginger and seaweed salad. Their sushi options will be classic California and Spicy Tuna rolls. This restaurant will be located near section 132 on the Main Level.

Just Poké’s sister fast casual chain, Pure Açai, has been added to the list of menu options at T-Mobile Park. Pure Açai offers pure organic bowls featuring açai berries and fresh fruit. Selections include frozen organic free-trade açai with a variety of toppings including granola, nuts, fresh fruits, berries and Nutella. Other offerings include avocado toast, Nutella toast, and the "Mariners Matchata" drink. Pure Açai will be located near Section 132 on the Main Level and Section 328 on the View Level.

Fuku is the fried chicken spin-off of David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar restaurants. The T-Mobile Park menu includes the spicy, buttermilk marinated fried chicken sandwich with habanero pepper and "Fuku Butter", a puree of pickles, butter and garlic, served on a Franz Bakery potato roll. There are also fried chicken tenders and waffle fries. David Chang’s Fuku Chicken will be located in the T-Mobile ‘Pen.

These new menu options will join long-time T-Mobile Park favorites like Din Tai Fung, Lil’ Woody’s, Ballard Pizza, Salt & Straw, Ivar’s and Kidd Valley.

The Mariners and hospitality partner Sodexo Live! are debuting a new menu of ballpark favorites all priced at $3 each. Items include:

Hot dogs

Coca-Cola fountain soft drinks (which include free refills)

Bottled water

Popcorn

Nachos

Peanuts

Red Vines licorice

All Value Menu items are available at every game at all Rolling Roof concession stands throughout the ballpark (Sections 118, 141, 190, 222, 244, 309 & 347) and at High Cheese Pizza at Section 329 on the View Level.

Free Soda Refills: All Coke fountain drinks at T-Mobile Park will come with free refills. Fan-facing soda foundations will be placed near concession stands throughout the ballpark where guests fill their own 16oz standard or 32oz souvenir cups. In addition to free refills, the fan-facing fountains will reduce the amount of time guests spend in lines waiting for orders to be filled.

Clear, plastic or vinyl bags no larger than 12" x 6 " x 12" are allowed into the park.

One gallon clear plastic zip-top bags are also allowed.

Small bags do not need to be see-through, but they cannot be larger than 4.5" x 6.5."

Outside food is only permitted in single-serving sizes, and unopened, clear water bottles are allowed. Parents can bring unopened, soft-sided single-serve containers like juice boxes. Baby bottles and drinks relating to medical needs are also allowed.

Weapons, animals, cameras and equipment (including selfie sticks), glass containers, flasks, any kind of alcohol are prohibited.

On the field

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by 10-time All-Star Ichiro Suzuki, and the National Anthem will be performed by Seattle artist Ayron Jones.

Players, managers and coaches will be wearing "Dodger Blue" 42 numbers on their jerseys in tribute to Jackie Robinson, who 75 years ago played his first MLB game with the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking baseball's color barrier of the time.

Later this season

Giveaway nights

Puffy Vest Night: Friday, April 22 – First 10,000 fans through the gates will get a gray, puffy vest with the Mariners' "S" logo on the chest.

J.P. Crawford Bobblehead Night: Friday, May 6– The first 20,000 fans will receive a bobble head of the Mariners Gold Glove shortstop.

90s Neon Pink Cap Night: Friday, May 27 – Get your 1990s fashion flashback with a hot pink Mariners cap, available to the first 10,000 fans.

Mariners Retro Jersey: Saturday, August 6 – The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica of the home white jersey, with the trident "M," worn in 1984.

Themed nights and special celebrations:

April 22: College Nights

May 5: College Nights

May 9: Bark at the Park

May 23: Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration – The Mariners will pay tribute to the federal act that is credited with making sports more accessible to female students, among other benefits.

May 24: AAPI Heritage Night – The Mariners celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage month with a spotlight on community members and their contribution to the region’s culture.

June 17: Star Wars night – Fans who purchase a special online-only ticket will receive a bobblehead featuring starting pitcher Marco Gonzales as The Mandalorian. Star Wars night – Fans who purchase a special online-only ticket will receive a bobblehead featuring starting pitcher Marco Gonzales as The Mandalorian. Ticket info can be found here

June 18-19 : Juneteenth Weekend – Mariners players will wear uniforms that pay tribute to the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro Leagues team on Saturday, June 18.

June 27: Bark at the Park

June 30: Pride Night – The Mariners join with the Greater Seattle Business Association for the annual Pride Night celebration. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Mariners rainbow cap. Aug. 5- Girls Night Out

Aug. 26- Boys Night Out

Aug. 23: Bark at the Park

Aug. 23: Native American Heritage Night – The Mariners and EQC join together to honor the Indigenous Peoples of the land where we work and live. Tributes include a performance of traditional drum and dance and a display of works by local tribal artists. The first 10,000 fans 21 and older will receive caps.

Sept. 14: Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off. Mariners players will wear "Marineros" jerseys as we celebrate the contributions to baseball by Latino players past and present.

Sept. 28: Bark at the Park

Sept. 30: College Nights

There are also 27 Value Games so far on the 2022 schedule, including weekend and summer dates, with select seats throughout T-Mobile Park available for nearly 40% off the regular price. View level and bleacher seats are just $10, main level seats are $20 and terrace club seats are $30. Find more info here.

You can find information on the M's 2022 schedule here, or get ticket information here.

