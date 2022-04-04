Mariners announce Opening Day is sold out



We are a few days away from the start of Major League Baseball’s 2022 season, and the Seattle Mariners announced on Monday that its Opening Day is sold out.

The Mariners open the regular season in Minnesota on Thursday and their home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 15 against the Houston Astros.

"The community support for the 2022 Seattle Mariners is incredible. Our fans believe in this team and are showing their support in so many ways, inclusive of the sold-out Opening Night," said Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs.

The team said tickets are still available for the remaining opening homestand.

"We can’t wait to welcome fans back to T-Mobile Park and build upon that excitement during the Opening Homestand and throughout the rest of the 2022 season," Griggs said.

