Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:10 AM PDT, Mason County
10
High Wind Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Olympics
High Wind Warning
until MON 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
Special Weather Statement
until MON 1:15 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, South Washington Coast

Mariners announce Opening Day is sold out

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle Mariners
FOX 13 Seattle

Corey Brock from The Athletic Previews Mariners Season

M's beat writer Corey Brock joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Seattle Sports Live" Sunday night to preview the upcoming Mariners season, which starts this Thursday in Minnesota.

SEATTLE -
We are a few days away from the start of Major League Baseball’s 2022 season, and the Seattle Mariners announced on Monday that its Opening Day is sold out. 

The Mariners open the regular season in Minnesota on Thursday and their home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 15 against the Houston Astros.

"The community support for the 2022 Seattle Mariners is incredible. Our fans believe in this team and are showing their support in so many ways, inclusive of the sold-out Opening Night," said Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs.

Julio Rodriguez makes Mariners Opening Day roster
article

Julio Rodriguez makes Mariners Opening Day roster

The Seattle Mariners announced Monday that top prospect Julio Rodriguez has made the team's Opening Day roster.

The team said tickets are still available for the remaining opening homestand. 

"We can’t wait to welcome fans back to T-Mobile Park and build upon that excitement during the Opening Homestand and throughout the rest of the 2022 season," Griggs said. 

Mariners name Robbie Ray Opening Day starter
article

Mariners name Robbie Ray Opening Day starter

The Seattle Mariners announced Thursday that Robbie Ray will be the team's Opening Day starter on April 7 against the Minnesota Twins.

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS: 
WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron LevineAlyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS