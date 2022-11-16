Mariners acquire OF Teoscar Hernández from Blue Jays

article

The Seattle Mariners announced Wednesday they have acquired All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto will be receiving right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed minor leaguer Adam Macko in the exchange.

"We began our off-season with the intent to add impact and length to our lineup," Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. "In adding Teoscar to an already solid foundation, we feel we’ve become a far more dangerous offensive club."

In 2022, Hernández hit .267 (133x499) with 71 runs, 35 doubles, 1 triple, 25 home runs and 77 RBI with an .807 OPS in 131 games with the Blue Jays. He has tallied 227 RBI over the last three seasons (2020-c), 3rd-most among Major League outfielders in that span.

The right-handed hitting outfielder has appeared in 651 career games across seven seasons with Houston and Toronto.

"Teoscar has been one of the better middle of the order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as we look to strengthen our team and return to the playoffs in 2023," said Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander.

Swanson made 57 appearances with Seattle in 2022, going 3–2 with 3 saves and a 1.68 ERA with 10 walks and 70 strikeouts. Macko made 8 starts with High-A Everett in 2022, going 0–2 with a 3.99 ERA with 20 walks and 60 strikeouts, and was placed on the injured list on June 3, where he spent the remainder of the season.