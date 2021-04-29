Marine experts searching for entangled baby whale spotted on drone video

article

Marine mammal experts are attempting to relocate a baby whale that was seen off the Central California coast entangled in what appears to be commercial fishing gear.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center and NOAA Large Whale Entanglement Team responded to a report of the entangled baby whale on April 19 off the coast of Dana Point near the Monterey Bay.

Various vessels in the area moblized to find and track the whale. Meanwile, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center began efforts to try and remove the entanglement from the baby whale.

Drone video taken by the non-profit shows the entanglement dragging behind the baby whale, which is several feet in length. The baby whale is also dragging what appears to be a buoy.

Unfortunately, the team was unable to remove the main entangement, which wrapped around the head of the whale. The team reported that the mother of the baby whale was very protective, and positioned herself between the calf and the rescue team, which hindered access to the entanglement.

During the five-hour attempt, the team also experienced issues with successfully attaching a control line to the baby whale. Each time they tried, the entanglement line would snap.

Now, experts are working to relocate the baby whale, which is most likely alongside its mother, and possibly swimming north off the Monterey coast.

When found, experts will once again attempt to remove the entanglement.

If you see the entangled baby whale, or any other entangled whale, you are asked to report it by calling (877) SOS-WHALE.